Jesse Melamed eyes podium at Val di Fassa enduro world cup

After an exciting weekend of downhill and cross-country racing in Val di Sole, the action now shifts to Val di Fassa. Enduro riders will battle it out over two days of racing in the heart of the Italian Dolomites. The venue is no stranger to top-tier racing, having hosted Enduro World Series rounds since 2019, including last year’s inaugural UCI enduro and E-enduro world championship. This weekend marks the fifth stop on the 2025 WHOOP UCI enduro world cup calendar and one that could suit Squamish’s Jesse Melamed perfectly.

Jesse Melamed is finding form

After a difficult 2024 season, Melamed has come into 2025 looking sharp and riding consistently. He’s landed inside the top ten at three out of the four rounds, even winning the latest race in Leogang. Results that show he’s not just back, but back to being a serious podium threat.

Val di Fassa has long, physical stages. With nearly 59 kilometres of racing and over 5,500 metres of climbing packed into two days. Melamed’s ability to carry speed through awkward terrain, keep composed on blown-out corners and find lines where others hesitate has always made him dangerous on this kind of course.

Technical terrain and deadly turns

If practice footage from Ed Masters is anything to go by, this year’s course will be wild. Tight corners, blind compressions, off-camber, corkscrew bridges and nasty pedal sections are all on the menu.

Day covers 23.4 km and three stages with 1100 m of climbing. Day 2 ramps up the distance to 36.7 km with four stages and 2200 m of climbing. Riders are calling it one of the most technical setups of the season—and that’s saying something.

Watch for Melamed to go deep

Melamed’s endurance, precision and ability to ride just on the edge of sketch could be the key this weekend. He knows how to suffer. He knows how to ride smart. He;s got years of experiernce. And if things click, there’s no reason he won’t be in the mix for a podium. unfortunately there’s no solid way to watch the race live. Your best bet is to keep looking at Instagram feeds and follow guys like Ed Masters to check out his very quickly uploaded YouTube page.