Jesse Melamed is back on top

Jesse Melamed won the 2025 UCI enduro world cup in Leogang, Austria—and he’s not taking it for granted.

“I’m super happy,” said Melamed. “As good as I think I am, everyone else is really good, and we all work super hard. I know winning does not come easy.”

Coming off a 2024 season without a single world cup podium, Melamed said the victory felt like confirmation that he still belongs at the sharp end of the sport.

“Winning is still pretty sweet,” he said. “This one feels really good because it’s a big relief to know that I can still do it.”

2024: Bad luck and setbacks

Melamed had a string of unfortunate events last season: a big crash while chasing a podium in Finale Ligure, a stolen bike, and a bout of illness that cost him critical momentum.

“It wasn’t a bad year,” he said. “I think I finished 6th or 7th overall. But coming off four straight years on the overall podium, it was less than I wanted. I just couldn’t catch up.”

Now sitting sixth overall with four more races to go—including world championships—Melamed feels like the puzzle is coming together.

Experience, balance and patience

Melamed credits his strong 2025 form to a more balanced off-season. He focused on fitness, fun and bike setup earlier in the year, including a trip to Europe for testing with his Canyon CLLCTV Enduro Team.

“I thought this was one of my better off-seasons,” he said. “I found a really good balance, worked well on fitness and didn’t lose track on my bike.”

The 33-year-old rider from Whistler (now based in Squamish) has been racing for over a decade. And after winning the overall series in 2020 and 2022, he knows what it takes to stay on top.

“The kids coming up these days are so fast and strong. So when I win, it’s like, OK, I still deserve to be here.”

The state of enduro

Melamed has been a pro since 2017 and earns a living racing enduro. But he’s candid about the sport’s current struggles.

“We got hit with a double whammy last year: the industry downturn and enduro being seen as less than downhill,” he said. “That was probably the hardest thing. But the sport is still great. Events are still packed. Local races are selling out in minutes.”

He’s also part of a rider group working with UCI world cup organizers to help bring back the adventure aspect of enduro racing.

“That’s what’s missing—those unique, remote venues. That’s what made people seek out our coverage.”

Still racing for the love of it

Even after a decade at the top, Melamed says it’s still about the same thing: racing bikes because it’s fun.

“I just had a bit more time to ride for the sake of riding,” he said. “And yeah, I work really hard. So when it works out, when I win—it’s the best reward you can have.”