Jesse Melamed joins Canyon CLLCTV racing

After a solid period of speculation, Jesse Melamed finally announced that he is joining the Canyon CLLCTV racing team for the 2023 Enduro World Cup (EDR) season.

Melamed won the 2022 Enduro World Series (EWS) in a dramatic battle with Richie Rude. The Whistler rider has parlayed that win into a new home with Canyon, consistently one of the top teams on the pro enduro scene.

“I am stoked to be a part of the Canyon CLLCTV,” Melamed said of his new team. “Canyon is a brand that is passionate about racing and one that will always push the limits of what is possible, and that’s an exciting journey to be a part of. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve together. ”

Melamed will have access to Canyon’s extensive fleet of mountain bikes. The Canadian will ride a Spectral race bike when the season starts in Tasmania. After that, he’s expected to switch to Canyon’s dedicated enduro rig, the Strive.

Melamed’s teammates at Canyon CLLCTV’s enduro team will be Dimitri Tordo and Jose Borges.