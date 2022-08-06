Jesse Melamed opens Whistler EWS with Pro Stage win on 1199 track

It was a huge day for the Canadians as the Enduro World Series returned to Canada. Perhaps inspired by Finn Iles stunning win at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Cancuks occupied a solid portion of the top-10 finishes in Saturday’s EWS Pro Stage. Jess Melamed led the charge, putting in the top pro men’s time.

Pro men

Whistler born and raised Jesse Melamed (Rocky Mountain Race Face) wasted no time getting out front in his hometown EWS. Currently second in the series overall, Melamed put 5.91 seconds into series leader, Richie Rude (Yeti-Fox). 2021 winner Jack Moir (Canyon Cllctv) lurks close behind in third going into Sunday’s full day of racing.

Remi Gauvin, Melamed’s Rocky Mountain Race Face teammate, posted a solid time in sixth. Gauvin was fifth the last time the EWS visited Whistler in 2019 and appears to be on pace again this year. Jack Menzies (We Are One) followed close behind Gauvin in seventh.

Carter Krasny in 11th, McKay Vezina (GFORT) in 13th, Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) in 15th and Evan Wall (Devinci Global Racing) in 18th sets up the home team for a big day on Sunday.

Pro Women

Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Race Face) is also poised for a big hometown result. ALN finished 3.88 seconds behind Pro Stage winner, the multi-discipline talent Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory Racing) on Saturday.

Georgia Astle (Devinci Global Racing) in fifth and Miranda Miller (Kona) in sixth added to the Canadian effort on Saturday.

Under-21

Seth Sherlock (Intense Factory Racing) led a quartet of Canadians at the top of the under-21 men’s standings. Emmett Hancock (We Are One), Marcus Goguen (Rossignol) and Lief Rodgers (Giant Canada) followed in second, third and fourth. Colby Pringle placed sixth with only U.S.A.’s John Brown (Yeti-Fox) breaking up the Canadian parade.

On the u-21 women’s side, Lily Boucher is fourth heading into Sunday’s racing.

Pro Stage Highlights: EWS Whistler

Sunday’s racing has five more stages in store for the Pro and U21 racers, including a repeat of Saturday’s Pro Stage. It’ll be a big day out on the steep, physical trails inside and outside of Whistler Bike Park.

Full 2022 EWS Whistler Pro Stage results.