Jesse Melamed previews potentially snowy Canadian Enduro National Championships

This Sunday, Oct. 17 is 2021 Canadian enduro national championships. With the late season race being in Whistler, and the bike park already closed for the season, it’s going to be a big day of racing. Organizers have prepared a 50-km course with 1,800m of elevation over the day. That’s a challenging race, even before Mother Nature enters the scene.

And the weather is sure to be a major factor in racing. Late season events in the mountains are always unpredictable, but this weekend is shaping up to be a doozy.

What is being called an Atmospheric River slowly moving through the area, bringing heavy rains with it. Current forecasts are for an additional 40-50mm of precipitation, on top of what has already fallen over the last few days. It’s going to be a wet day, a cold day, and maybe even a snowy one on the course’s higher elevation sections.

But hey, that’s racing. It wouldn’t be exciting if it were easy, right?

As you can see from Jesse Melamed’s course preview below, there’s already snow on some sections of the course. The Rocky Mountain Race Face rider, who recently finished off his Enduro World Series season ranked third overall, is back in his hometown for the race.

Follow the Enduro World Series racer down a long, lung and leg burning stage one of 2021 Canadian enduro national championships course.

Jesse Melamed: Snowy Canadian Nationals

And that’s just the first of five race stages! Should be a wild day for racers in all categories.