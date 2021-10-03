Jesse Melamed second Enduro World Series finale

Jesse Melamed closed out his 2021 Enduro World Series season with two trips to the podium on Sunday. The Canadian finished second in the Tweed Valley EWS round. With his result in Scotland, Melamed secured third in the 2021 series overall points race.

Melamed (Rocky Mountain Race Face) wasn’t the only Canadian flying fast in Tweed Valley. Kasper Woolley (Yeti-OneUp Pro Team) squeezed into the top 10 again, finishing seventh. Evan Wall (Orbea Fox) finished 14th, Rhys Verner (Forbidden Synthesis) 17th, and Remi Gauvin (Rocky Mountain Race Face) 20th.

On the women’s side, Andréane Lanthier Nadeau (Rocky Mountain Race Face) continues to build speed after a mid-season concussion. ALN led the Canadian women in 13th. Miranda Miller (Kona Gravity) followed in 17th and Lucy Schick placed 20th.

Jack Menzies (Forbidden Synthesis) landed on the podium in the u21 men’s race, taking second behind series winner Jamie Edmondson. Nathan Sterckx finished his excellent season in 11th at Tweed Valley.

Moir cruises to overall title

Sunday’s race drama happened overnight, when Richie Rude (Yeti-Fox Pro Team) was disqualified for cutting the course in Saturday’s Pro Stage. That ended a season-long rivalry between Rude and Canyon Cllctv’s Jack Moir.

With Rude out of contention, Moir cruised through Sunday’s racing safely, finishing fourth behind race winner Martin Maes (GT), Melamed and Adrien Dailly (Lapierre Zipp collective).

Rebecca Baraona (Ibis Enduro) led the women’s pro race, followed by Harriet Harnden (Trek Factory) and Morgane Charre.

Melanie Pugin takes the series title ahead of Pivot Factory Racing’s Morgane Charre.