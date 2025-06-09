Jesse Melamed wins Leogang enduro in brutal conditions

Jesse Melamed found flow in the mud and chaos of Leogang—and came out with a win. The Canadian racer battled through one of the gnarliest courses of the UCI enduro world cup season so far to take the elite men’s victory in Saalfelden Leogang – Salzburgerland on Sunday. With trails turning slick after overnight rain, exposed roots and rock slabs kept riders guessing all day. But Melamed kept it upright, made smart decisions, and pushed when it mattered.

“Honestly it was quite smooth and steady, which is saying a lot for how tricky this course is,” said Melamed. “It obviously poured down rain on race day. But I was kind of wanting it because these trails are fast and tech at speed. So I wanted to be slower.”

After a cautious start on stage one, Melamed dialled in the next few stages. Taking wins on stages two and three before surviving a crash on the fourth. He held his overall lead through the final stages. Including a high-speed, downhill-bike-worthy sixth stage—finishing sixth but just a second off the pace.

Redemption ride in the rain

Melamed’s win in Austria marks his first of the season and bumps him into sixth place overall, now tied on points with Jack Moir. It’s a big moment for the Canyon CLLCTV Factory Team rider after a string of consistent but podium-eluding performances earlier in the year.

The Canadian champ reminded everyone exactly what he’s capable of, navigating some of the year’s most technical terrain with poise.

“I made one mistake, one crash on stage four, but other than that it was really clean,” said Melamed. “So to win is amazing—I just felt like I was riding my bike well.”

The enduro world cup returns in two weeks at Val di Fassa – Trentino, where Melamed will look to keep the momentum rolling.