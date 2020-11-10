Watch: Jill Kintner slashing trails in Bellingham, Washington

Jill Kintner has traveled the world riding and racing bikes, but her home trails in Bellingham, Wash. are hard to beat. The multiple-time Queen of Crankworx and Olympic BMX racers knows every inch of her local lines, and it shows in the latest Sound of Speed segment.

Teaming up with Kintner is another mountain bike icon. Clay Porter is one of the most revered filmmakers in downhill mountain biking. Combining the two phenomenal talents produces one heck of a video.

RELATED: Sound of Speed: Jesse Melamed unleashes in Pemberton

There’s not much more that needs to be said about this. Jill Kintner is one of the best riders around and Clay Porter is an icon behind the lens. Bellingham trails are no slouch either. All three together, no music, no distractions, makes for two minutes well spent.

Watch Jill Kintner slash her Norco Sight through Bellingham, Wash. corners for Red Bull’s Sound of Speed.

Jill Kintner: Sound of Speed

From Red Bull Bike:

“Known for her speed, style and creativity, Jill Kintner has become a staple name on the global MTB scene. Watch as she tears up her local trails of Bellingham, Washington, with filmmaker Clay Porter on the lens.”

