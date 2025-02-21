John “Mercury” Morgan: the daredevil stuck in a time warp

John “Mercury” Morgan is a man who seems to have time-traveled straight out of the 1970s—and forgot to update his settings along the way. A self-proclaimed “cycle stuntman,” Morgan made a name for himself in the heyday of Evel Knievel-inspired madness, launching himself off ramps on bikes that look more suited for delivering newspapers than clearing buses.

Back in the day he appeared on That’s Incredible launching his fully rigid 26er over eight elephants.

But while most daredevils of the era moved on—either to retirement, sensible safety standards or hospital beds—Morgan is still out there, still jumping; his last jump was in August of 2024. And he’s for hire. If you’re looking for some birthday entertainment your six-year-old nephew will never forget, Mercury’s your man.



A man, a bike, a questionable setup

Let’s talk about the bikes Morgan chooses to launch himself into orbit on. Over the years he’s graduated from the 26″ BMX cruiser that would look more at home at a vintage BMX show than launching over five elephants. Now he’s got a full-suspension, hydraulic braked, kinda normal looking MTB. With BMX bars and a massive banana gorilla-taped seat. He’s definitely doing his own thing. Most of the images look like it’s a Versus Weapon X; a 2007 DH rig.

The showman who won’t quit

Despite his interesting choice in equipment, the American pastor has never let reality slow him down. His stunts include launching over elephants, helicopters, flying into burning walls and whatever else he can dream up on his outdated—but somehow still functional—rigs.

His style is part Evel Knievel, part guy who refuses to let the past go, and the result is a spectacle that feels like it shouldn’t work, but somehow does.

A living relic of the stunt world

John Mercury Morgan is proof that passion trumps logic. He may not have the latest tech, the lightest bike, or even a firm grasp on modern cycling trends, but he’s got heart. And in an industry that’s constantly chasing the next best thing, sometimes it’s refreshing to watch a guy launch himself into the sky just because he can.