Jolanda Neff finishes fourth with broken hand in Leogang

When Jolanda Neff suddenly dropped out of the lead chasing group in Sunday’s elite women’s World Cup XCO, it looked like a minor crash. The Swiss cross country racing star rallied, chasing back to finish fourth. Now, it looks like the crash was more serious than first thought, as Neff shared that she broke her hand in the fall.

Neff shared her injury with fans on Instagram, adding that the off-camera crash was more serious than it appeared.

What this means for Neff’s Olympic preparation is unclear. The Trek Factory Racing athlete still has a little over a month before the women’s Olympic mountain bike race in Tokyo. That event takes place on July 27, 2021.

Neff joins several other Olympic hopeful on the injured list. Kate Courtney is currently recovering from a broken arm from a crash at the Nove Mesto World Cup in May. Tom Pidcock broke his collarbone in five places in a training accident, one week after his first elite World Cup XCO win. The British rider was, somehow, back on the road training just six days later.