Watch: The story behind the scary crash that sidelined Jolanda Neff in December

Winning European Championships, second at world championships and second in the World Cup overall. It would be an outstanding season for any rider but, for Jolanda Neff, it was just a “learning” year.

The Swiss sensation’s 2019 season was marked by change, including joining her new team at Trek Factory Racing. The result was a busy season that was close, but never quite what she wanted. It was the first season in six years that Neff did not win a single World Cup round.

How 2019 ended, though, was much more dramatic.

While training in Pisgah, North Carolina, Neff crashed. While Neff is known for pushing the limits of her impressive technical skills, and is no stranger to broken bones, this time was different.

Steel City Media were on hand, filming for JolandaLand, when the project took a dramatic plot twist. Filming stopped, and all efforts were now on getting Neff out of the woods safely.

What happens next? And what does a pre-Olympic off-season look like when it starts with a serious injury? Find out with Jolanda Neff in Lemons, Episode One of JolandaLand.

JolandaLand – Episode One: Lemons

From Jolanda Neff and Buff:

“Whenever I ride my bike I want to have fun.” – Jolanda Neff

Original BUFF and Jolanda Neff are proud to present a new six-part film series titled JolandaLand.

The new documentary series produced by Steel City Media aims to give the audience a true insight into what Jolanda and friends get up to both on and off the bike, keeping things fun, fast and fresh, between the tape and during her off-season.

Episode one kicks things off by rewinding back to December 2019. We’re walking the audience through Jolanda’s potentially life-threatening crash out in Pisgah Forest and the initial aftermath, with the start of her long road to recovery.

But on a much lighter note, we dive into her first season with Trek Factory Racing XC, the ups and downs of racing in 2019, the purchase of her first dirt bike, motor-pacing with boyfriend Luca Shaw back in North Carolina, grocery shopping?! And much more…”