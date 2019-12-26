Jolanda Neff seriously injured in training ride crash

Jolanda Neff’s Olympic campaign suffered an early set-back this week when the Swiss cross country racer was injured in a high speed crash while training.

Neff suffered a ruptured spleen, a fractured rib and a collapsed lung when she crashed on an unfamiliar trail, Trek Factory Racing XC stated in a press release. After receiving care at a Asheville, N.C. hospital, where Neff stayed for three nights, the racer has been released from hospital.

Neff has been training in Brevard, North Carolina’s Pisgah Forest, a Trek Factory Racing XC press release states, at the time of the crash.

“In order to stop internal bleeding in her spleen,” Trek’s statement reads, “Neff’s emergency medical team used a technique called embolization and thankfully avoided the need to remove her spleen.”

In her own post on social media, Neff shared that “I‘m still in a lot of pain and breathing is hard, but my condition is stable now.” She also thanked emergency staff, hospital staff, her partner Luca Shaw and Steel City Media. You can see her full statement below.

It is not yet clear how this will impact Neff’s mountain bike season, which includes targeting the 2020 Olympic Games XCO event in Tokyo. The 2017 XCO world champion, three time under-23 XCO world champion and multiple time World Cup overall winner is one of the favorites to medal when Japan hosts the Olympics this summer. Neff was 6th in the XCO at the 2016 Olympic’s in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

Neff’s 2020 race season was scheduled to start with select cyclocross events. This included cyclocross world championships, which will be held in Neff’s home country, at Duebendorf, Switzerland on February 1, 2020.