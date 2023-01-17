Jordan Williams joins Specialized Gravity Racing

2022 junior men’s world champion Jordan Williams is heading to Specialized Gravity Racing. The young Brit will join Canada’s Finn Iles and French elite men’s world champion Loic Bruni on the World Cup circuit for 2023.

Williams battled against Canadian junior Jackson Goldstone throughout his junior career. Goldstone won the junior men’s world championship in 2021, with Williams second. Williams took the win in 2022 on a rough day for the Canadian. Both riders move into the elite ranks for the 2023 season.