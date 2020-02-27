Jordie Lunn Bike Park announced on Vancouver Island

The memory Canadian freeride legend Jordie Lunn will be honoured with a bike park named after him in his hometown of Langford, B.C.

The City of Langford officially announced the Jordie Lunn Bike Park after months of development. It will support a wide range of cycling infrastructure, and function as a cycling hub for the surrounding community. The park will support riders throughout their development. It will include facilities for beginner bikers of all kinds up to aspiring freeriders. The Jordie Lunn Bike Park aspires to continue Lunn’s own passion for spreading the joy mountain biking.

Lunn was known and respected for his work coaching youth riders and building trails around the city. The Vancouver Island rider attracted world-wide attention through his Rough AF video series and a long list of achievements on the bike.

“As a family, we would be honoured and thrilled to participate in this project and have the ‘Irwin Ponds Bike Park’ named in Jordie’s memory. We trust the community will embrace this idea. Our commitment is to provide a legacy in Jordie’s name for children and youth to be safe, active and enjoy building their biking skills in multiple disciplines of cycling.” – The Lunn Family

Jordie Lunn Bike Park – for beginners to experts

The park will include three sections of dirt jump lines, ranging from beginner to expert lines. It will also include a Velosolutions designed and built international level pump track. There will also three-kilometre cyclocross course will operate as a year-round cyclocross facility, and beginner trails. These will be constructed by Bill McLane of Workhorse Trail Design. A bike skills area and clubhouse for the Wheelhouse Cycling Society are also part of the park plans. The clubehouse will include a meeting space, washrooms, showers and bike wash.

Set on 14 acres of land in the Irwin Ponds Park, the Jordie Lunn Bike Park will tie together existing trails with the new projects. Along with the bike-specific features, the park and its trails will work as a multi-use trail system. It will provide outdoor access for runners, pedestrians and local families.

Lunn died as a result of a crash while riding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico late in 2019. Part of the funding for the park comes from the Jordie Lunn Memorial Fund, established in the wake of his death.

The park is expected to open in the Fall of 2020. A website has been created for Jordie Lunn Bike Park that will eventually contain more information.