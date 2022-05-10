Jordie Lunn Bike Park expansion opens with new “Gravity Zone”

Just one year after opening the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is, with the help of some iconic names in Canadian mountain biking, expanding. The park, created in the memory of Canadian freerider Jordie Lunn, added a new Gravity Zone of trails built by Darren Berrecloth and Bill McLean, among others.

Jordie Lunn Bike Park: Langford Gravity Zone

When Jordie Lunn Bike Park opened last year it was already an impressive addition to the Vancouver Island riding community. A dual-level pumptrack by Velosolutions Canada, several dirt jump lines, a skills zone and several easy multi-use trails made it a park that served community members of all ages.

Now, the legacy park is expanding. Today, Jordie Lunn Bike Park and the City of Langford opened the new Gravity Zone. It is a network of nine new trails connecting down into the park. 12 trails are planned for the area in total, split between mountain biking and hiking. The project is a partnership between the City of Langford, local developers, the Province of B.C. and the Lunn family.

“The 130-acres of forestland that makes up the Langford Gravity Zone and Nature Trails will provide Langford residents with more green space for outdoor exploration. Whether residents want to hike, bike or just get outside and connect with nature in their own backyard, these trails will provide that opportunity. This park is a one-of-a-kind park on Vancouver Island, and will attract visitors from around the world, supporting our local small businesses and tourism economy.” said Langford Mayor Stew Young.

The project is being led by Dean Tennant, a Vancouver Island downhill racer and freerider now working with the City of Langford.

Four Vancouver Island trail builders are part of the new zone construction. Darren Berrecloth built the double black trail, Snake Hole and, with Cole Nichol of JD Parks, Berm Reynolds. Bill McLean of Workhorse Trail Designs created two climb trails, Initial Attack and Slow Burn. Sooke father-son duo Allman Dirtworks are responsible for Gold Rush, a blue flow trail, and the Wonderland climb trail. Alex McKinnon of Fall Line Parks and Trails built the single-black and scenic trail On the Rocks. The zone also includes two hiking trails, Ridgeline and Viewtop.

Jordie Lunn Bike Park: Langford Gravity Zone

Jordie Lunn Clubhouse breaks ground

The new Gravity Zone isn’t the only big development at Jordie Lunn Bike Park. A long-awaited Clubhouse is breaking ground today as part of the trail opening. Here’s the official word on the Clubhouse and how it fits into JLBP.

“The City of Langford also broke ground on the next phase of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park – the Clubhouse building. The Clubhouse will be a focal point of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park, providing space for the community to connect with other cycling enthusiasts of all ages. Featuring an outdoor patio, cantina, bike repair and rentals, office space for Cycling Canada and Cycling BC, and community meeting space. Clubhouse construction will begin in the coming weeks and will open in 2023. In memory of their son Jordie Lunn, the Lunn Family has donated $150,000 from the proceeds of the Road2Recovery campaign to help fund the project. The addition of the Clubhouse seeks to build upon the strong growth and demand for sport and recreation in Langford. It will also drive programming and services for the community at the Jordie Lunn Bike Park and will serve as a satellite office for Cycling Canada and Cycling BC. The mutual partnership with Cycling Canada will support the continued development of programming and hosting national events in Langford.

The opening of the Clubhouse comes on the heels of an ongoing partnership with Cycling BC and Cycling Canada with the City of Langford. “Cycling BC is thrilled to be partnered with the City of Langford and looks forward to operating from the Jordie Lunn Clubhouse to build capacity in cycling sport development,” said Erin Waugh, CEO of Cycling BC. Matt Jeffries, Executive Director of Cycling Canada adds, “It will further solidify a strong partnership between Cycling Canada and the City of Langford by bringing exciting programming and event hosting opportunities to the region.”

Jordie Lunn Bike Park – Langford Gravity Zone trail previews

If you can’t get to Jordie Lunn Bike Park yourself, take a tour with Tennant and local Vancouver Island shredder Max McCulloch as they work their way through each of the parks descent trails below.

Snake Hole: Langford Gravity Zone

Berm Reynolds: Langford Gravity Zone

Gold Rush: Langford Gravity Zone

On the Rocks: Langford Gravity Zone