Jordie Lunn Bike Park opens on Vancouver Island

A steady stream of local riders arrived at Jordie Lunn Bike Park when the new facility opened for the first time on Friday. The Vancouver Island facility, built in memory of the late Canadian freerider, opened to the public after over a year in construction.

With health restrictions in the early stages of easing, Friday was a soft opening for Jordie Lunn Bike Park. Still, in a scene that would have put a smile on the iconic rider’s face, local riders of all ages and abilities showed up to ride together on opening day.

A full opening ceremony is planned for later in the summer, when more travel is allowed. Until then, Lunn’s friends sent in video messages from around the world, all welcoming riders to the new Langford, B.C. facility.

Jordie Lunn Memorial Park is designed to provide access to riding facilities for riders of all abilities. Continuing Lunn’s legacy in the local community, it will help riders grow and progress their skills. The park features a massive, three run pumptrack from Velosolutions Canada, multiple jump lines, from beginner to pro lines, singletrack and multi-use trails and a cyclocross-focused area.

Workhorse Trail Designs, friend and fellow Canadian mountain bike pioneer Darren Berrecloth, and countless volunteers from the local community contributed to the construction.

You can follow the park’s development and opening on Instagram, Facebook, or on the Jordie Lunn Bike Park website.