Velosolutions adds massive pump track to Jordie Lunn bike park

Progress on the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is flying along. The latest addition, a massive, two level pump track, comes with the help of Velosolutions Canada.

Canada’s pump track experts showed up just as Darren Berrecloth was finishing work on his dirt jump lines for the memorial park. Now, just over a month later, the hard-working Velosolutions Canada crew is all finished up.

The result? An incredible, multi-level pump track. An expert track and a more intermediate line are joined by a winding downhill flow track. All built with Velosolutions’ trademark, long-lasting asphalt finish.

With anticipation for the Jordie Lunn Bike Park building, the pump track was helped along by a small army of local volunteers. As Lunn himself would have, local riders showed up to help. Pushing dirt, wheel barrowing asphalt and assisting the Velosolutions Canada crew however possible. The combined effort paid off, and the crew is finished in an impressive time.

Volnteers helped wherever they could. Photo: Max McCulloch Velosolutions Canada shaping hot asphalt in peak summer heat. Photo: Max McCulloch The lines starting to take shape. Photo: Max McCulloch A happy crew giving a finishing salute! Photo: Max McCulloch

Opening day for the Jordie Lunn Bike Park, including the Velosolutions Canada pump track, is still slated for Fall 2020. The next phases of the park are already underway. The park remains closed, and riders are still being asked to be patient until the grand opening day!

When’s the park opening? Anticipated completion of the Jordie Lunn Bike Park is Fall 2020, so stay tuned by following us on social media and checking our website. More updates to come as we move through the remaining construction phases!”

Pumptrack Builders: Velosolutions Canada

Video and Photos: Max McCulloch

Park Media Sponsor: NOBL Wheels

