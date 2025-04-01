Joyride 150 to close and reopen as pickleball mega-centre

It’s official: Joyride 150 is closing its doors to mountain bikers and BMXers this fall, making way for what developers are calling “Canada’s premier indoor pickleball destination.” The massive indoor bike park in Markham—home to some of the country’s most iconic riding terrain—will soon be home to 47 pickleball courts, a juice bar, and a “vibe-forward lounge zone” with Himalayan salt lamps and acoustic Jack Johnson covers.

“This decision was driven by market trends,” said Chad Bixley, spokesperson for the new project. “We’ve found that the average Canadian would rather dink a ball over a net than case a landing on a dirt jumper. Plus, pickleball injuries are way more meme-able.”

The end of an era

Since opening in 2009, Joyride 150 has been a pilgrimage site for riders across Canada. The park’s massive indoor layout includes pump tracks, foam pits, street sections, jump lines, XC loops, a full kids’ zone and even a huge transition park.

Now it’s being replaced by what planners are calling “multi-generational racquet sport opportunity zones.”

“Yeah, I can’t wait to watch someone’s dad tear an Achilles tendon in the exact spot I learned my first barspin,” said 17-year-old BMXer Jesse P. from Newmarket.

A slap in the face

News of the closure spread quickly.

“I met my wife here,” said longtime MTBer Anna McKinley. “We locked eyes mid-transfer. Now you’re telling me that exact spot will be a boutique pro shop selling $300 carbon paddles?”

“It’s a slap in the face,” said Cam Foster, a rider from Sudbury who drives five hours just to session the foam pit. “Do you know how many times I’ve separated my shoulder trying to land a tailwhip in that building? And now it’s getting replaced with a smoothie bar called ‘The Diking Zone?'”

Some people are happy about it

Surprisingly, not everyone is upset. Local racquet sports enthusiast Doug Simmons says he’s been “manifesting this” for years.

“I’ve been telling the city for a decade: what this region really needs is more pickleball courts and fewer young people doing flips indoors,” said Simmons, sipping a beet latte outside a Lululemon. “It’s about time.”

Historic date

Make a note of today’s date; because it’s a sad day for Canadian bike riders. A place that helped guys like Drew Bezanson train all winter long. The facility where guys like Mike Varga and Brett Rheeder developed their chops. A place that created countless riders, brought smiles to thousands of faces is no more. Better get to Joyride for one more ride before it’s too late…