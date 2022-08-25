Isabella Holmgren cracks top-10 in junior XCO at world champs

Isabella Holmgren and Zorak Paillé led a strong Canadian showing in the junior cross country races as the first individual medals were handed out at 2022 mountain bike world championships. Holmgren cracked the top 10 in the junior women’s XCO, posting the top Canadian result. Paillé nearly matched that, with an impressive 11th in the junior men’s race.

Junior Women

Isabella Holmgren rode to an incredible 10th , working her way through the field steadily throughout the race. She leads five Canadians in the top 25 of the junior women’s race. Together with Marin Lowe (16th) and her sister Ava Holmgren (18th), the Canadians placed second behind Switzerland in the team rankings for junior women.

Ophelie Grandmont and Ella Myers also battled through the field to finish 24th and 25th in junior women. Ellie Clark placed 36th and Mara Roldan in 39th in the 62-rider field, rounding out a very strong showing from the Canadian squad.

Women Junior XCO Podium: 1️⃣ Monique Halter (SUI)

2️⃣ Lea Huber (SUI)

The junior women’s race was won by Switzerland’s Monique Halter who led from start to finish to claim her championship title. Lea Huber, also of Switzerland, and Poland’s Natalia Grzegorzewska finished 1:16 and 1:26 back to round out the podium.

Junior Men



National champion Zorak Paillé led the Canadians in the junior men’s results, finishing 11th behind race winner Paul Schehl of Germany. Jan Christen of Switzerland and Paul Magnier of France rounded out the jr. men’s XCO podium.

Maxime St.-Onge was the next across the line for Canada, finishing 42nd in the massive 113-rider junior men’s cross country race. Cam McCallum followed in 56th, Mike Comaniuk 58th and Alexander Woodford round out the Canadian effort in 65th.

Junior XCO Podium: 1️⃣ Paul Schehl 🇩🇪

2️⃣ Jan Christen 🇨🇭

Results: 2022 UCI mountain bike world championships (Les Gets, France)

Junior Women XCO

Junior Men’s XCO