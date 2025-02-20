Just how much do pro mountain bike riders make per race?

Ever wondered how much pro riders make per race? The UCI World Cup doesn’t present a giant cheque for riders on every podium (they do provide plenty of champagne), but there is prize money associated with the win. And that prize money is the same whether you’re male of female. If you’re really intersted in diving into the MTB financial obligations within the UCI, check it out here. Otherwise, continue reading for the breakdown.

So what does each rider make per race? Of course there are a bunch of different categories here. XCO, XCC, DH, U23, XCM, DH junior, EDR. So Let’s try to break it down.

The best of the best

If you’re fast enough to win a World Cup race in the elite XCO or DH class you’ll get to take home €3,750. For second place you’ll get €2,100, third €1,250, fourth €800, fifth €600, sixth €500, seventh €350, eighth €300, ninth €250 and tenth €200. It’s great that it pays out till tenth, but if you’re in that spot and looking for a hotel room in Les Gets, you may not have enough dosh.

XCC elite also pays out till tenth place with the winner taking €1,750, second place €1,000 and third €600. XCM pays out till tenth place as well, with the winner getting €1,500, second place €1,200 and third €900.

And if you’re an eduro athlete and stand on top of the box, you’ll get €1,500. Second place is €1,200, third is €900 and it pays out till tenth.

U23 and juniors

The younglings also get paid. The XCO U23 athletes get €400 for a win, €265 for second and €200 for third. It pays out to tenth, but the last person to get paid makes a measly €30. XCC U23 pays out till fifth place with the winner getting €200, second €140 and third €100. And in the DH junior category a win is worth €200, second is €130 and third is €100. It pays out till tenth with the tenth athlete making a whopping €20.

Overall

Of course winning the overall title is always the goal. Elite XCC, XCO and DH riders that win the overall title get €10,000. Second place is €6,000, third is €4,000, fourth €3000, fifth €2,500, sixth €2,000, seventh €1500, eighth €1,500, ninth €1,000 and tenth €1,000. Elite XCM riders make €10,000 for first place overall, €6,000 for second, €400 for third, €2,000 for fourth and €1,000 for fifth.

XCO U23 riders get €3,000 for first, €2,000 for second, €1,000 for third, €500 for fourth and €250 for fifth. XCC U23 riders get €1,500 for first, €1,000 for second, €500 for third, €250 for fourth and €125 for fifth.

And finally EDR riders, whether electric or not, get €10,000 for first, €6,000 for second, €4,000 for third, €2,000 for fourth and €1,000 for fifth.

World champions

With the world championships events generally scheduled somewhere in the middle of all those World Cup winnings, riders also get paid for this prestigous win. The biggest payout is in the elite XCO class. First place gets €8,000, second €4,000 and third €2,000. XCC, XCM, DH, EDR, EDR-E and SNO (yes snowbikes) categories all have the same prize money. €5,000 for a win, €2,500 for second and €1,250 for third.

The U23 XCO category sees a €4,000 prize for first, €2,000 for second and €1,000 for third. The U23 XCC winner gets €2,500 while second place gets €1,250 and third €675.

The junior XCO riders get €2,000 for first, €1,000 for second and €500 for third. And finally the junior DH riders get €1,250 for first, €675 for second and €340 for third.

Making the most of it

So how much could you possibly win? In 2025, if you won every race in your category, here’s what it would look like.

A dominant XCO rider that wins every stop of the world cup, plus the world champion title would make €55,000.

A dominant XCC rider with the same results across the tour and the world championships would earn €32,500.

The most a DH rider could win by winning every stop of the tour plus the world championships would be €52,500.

And finally an EDR rider who wins every stop, plus the overall and the world champsionships would make €24,000.

How much do roadies make?

It’s hard not to look at these numbers and wonder, “but yeah, how much do the road riders make?” So we checked that out too. Of course you’re not comparing apples to apples. A win on the Tour de France (€500,000!) is obviously different than a podium in Loudenvielle. And there are lots of team dynamics and awards based on team performance. So comparing prize money in a one-day world championship road race to that of a MTB world championship title, is the most obvious way to do it. So how do they compare?

Elite men and women at an individual, one-day road race for the rainbow jersey get €8,000 for the win, €4,000 for second and €2,000 for third. So in that one instance, it’s exactly the same as the MTB elite prize money.