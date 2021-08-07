Kamloops’ iconic Farm destroyed in forest fire

The Canadian mountain biking community is rallying to help out after a forest fire destroyed The Farm, an iconic property in Kamloops, B.C.

The Farm, which appeared in numerous films, was built, owned and operated for years by Ron Penney and Krys Green. In that time, it hosted film crews as well as many of the best riders from around the world on it’s massive, immaculately constructed jump lines. The duo also builds trails around the country as Landmark Trailworks.

Matt Hunter, a lifelong Kamloops resident who recently filmed his This is Home feature on The Farm, has started a GoFundMe to support Penny and Green.

Forest fires have threatened properties around, and on the edge of Kamloops for nearly a month following an extended dry stretch in B.C. On Friday, one fire flared up in high winds destroying their home and much of the property.

The Farm was a private property, never open to the public. But the location, and its role in so many classic mountain bike movies, is deeply ingrained in the culture and collective memory of mountain bikers throughout B.C., across Canada and around the world.

This is Home: Matt Hunter

The mountain bike community has responded in force, but in an outpouring of support and thanks online for the many years spent riding there, as well as pushing the GoFundMe over $52,000 within 24 hours of its creation.