Kaos Seagrave and Darragh Ryan unleash their ebikes in Wales

What happens when you put two of the most stylish riders in the game on one of the most capable e-bikes out there? Pure, unfiltered chaos.

The latest video from Orbea FMD Racing and The Gravity Cooperative brings together Kaos Seagrave and Darragh Ryan as they rip through the Welsh valleys aboard the new Orbea Wild ebike. And boy, do they rip; fast, loose and full of creative line choices. nes.

A different side of ebikes

Forget the idea that ebikes are just for getting uphill. This edit is packed with big corners, playful jibbing and technical precision, proving that the Wild is built for way more than just climbing. It’s a bike that can take the aggression and speed Kaos and Darragh put it through.

Orbea’s Wild isn’t just another ebike—it’s a purpose-built, gravity-oriented machine. With 170mm of suspension travel, an optimized weight-to-stiffness ratio and a full-power Bosch motor, it’s designed to handle like a proper mountain bike while still offering the benefits of pedal-assist.

Orbea’s growing gravity program

This video marks an important step for Orbea FMD Racing – The Gravity Cooperative. Darragh Ryan is a rising star in the junior ranks, blending raw speed with creativity. FMD Racing has built a reputation for developing young talent into world-class athletes, and Darragh is the latest name to watch.

Kaos Seagrave is officially stepping up as an Orbea freeride athlete, bringing his unmistakable style and influence to the brand. He’ll also be working closely with Orbea to develop his dream bike, a project that could lead to something very special in the freeride world.

While there’s no official word yet on a long-travel Orbea freeride bike, the partnership with Kaos, FMD Racing and The Gravity Cooperative suggests that something big is in the works.

Final thoughts

With Kaos and Darragh leading the charge, this is just the beginning of a new chapter for Orbea in the gravity scene.