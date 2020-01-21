Kasper Woolley is “Hectic” on home trails

Kasper Woolley made a big impression on the Enduro World Series this year, netting three under-21 podiums. In Hectic, the young Squamish rider makes an equally big impression on the trails around his home town.

Woolley started the 2019 EWS season with a third place at the Derby, Tasmania round, way off in the southern hemisphere. Closer to home, he added another bronze in the under-21 men’s race in Northstar California.

At the final EWS round Woolley stepped up to silver, finding speed in the shadow of the Matterhorn in Zermatt, Switzerland. These results combined placed the B.C. rider inside the top-10 overall for U21 men for the year.

In 2020, Woolley steps up to the senior elite category at the Enduro World Series.

Hectic gives us some sign of the speed he’ll be carrying into Round 1, at Manizales, Colombia. The South American stop kicks off the 2020 enduro calendar on March 28.

There, we’ll see if Woolley can convert these hectic moments into a full weekend of race speed!

Hectic ft. Kasper Woolley

From Squamish’s OneUp Components:

“[ hek-tik ] adjective Characterized by intense agitation, excitement, confused and rapid movement. A short mountain biking video featuring OneUp Components EWS pro racer and Squamish local, Kasper Woolley.

Every ride we search to find a few of these hectic moments and try to control the chaos for a turn or two.”