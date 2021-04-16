Kasper Woolley joins Jared Graves on Yeti / OneUp Pro Team

After a breakout season in 2020 Kasper Woolley is moving up in the world of enduro. The young Squamish racer signed to the Yeti / OneUp Pro Team where he’ll race alongside Australian mountain bike veteran Jared Graves.

Despite most racing being cancelled last year, Woolley still managed to snag his first pro men’s win. The Squamish rider beat out fellow Yeti rider Richie Rude to win the Big Mountain Enduro in Winter Park, Colo. That was after three weeks of turning heads at Crankworx Summer Series, where Woolley landed regular podiums against World Cup veterans and experienced EWS racers alike. All aboard a single Yeti SB 150, while most of his rivals had a dedicated bike for each discipline.

Woolley should be well prepared for the step up to pro racing. He’s already been racing for OneUp Components, based in his hometown of Squamish, B.C., for several years now. He’s also already familiar with the bike, racing Yeti frames last season. It will be exciting to see what the Canadian can do with the added support of a pro team, and mentorship of an EWS veteran like Graves.

RELATED: Kasper Woolley hits overdrive in Squamish

Both Woolley and Graves are headed for the 2021 Enduro World Series. This will be the first time Woolley gets to race the full Enduro World Series calendar as an elite, after strong under-23 results. For Graves, it’s a return to the EWS after a successful battle against brain cancer.

On top of EWS commitments, the duo will take on Crankworx, the Trans BC enduro, and even some select XCO events. Graves is already fully into his race season down under, recently finishing second at Australian XCO national championships.

RELATED: Jared Graves returns to roots with Yeti

From Yeti:

The path of a Yeti factory supported athlete is tried and true, and proven across disciplines with world titles in DH, 4x, and Enduro.

Introducing the Yeti / OneUp Pro Team – a freshly minted team comprised of Australian legend, Jared Graves and breakout Squamish native and teammate, Kasper Woolley.

Although the pair are 10,000 miles apart, they’ve been gearing up for a fully booked 2021 race season – Crankworx, EWS, Trans BC, and XCO just to name a few. Jared Graves and Kasper Woolley will race together for the first time at the first round of the Enduro World Series in Italy.

The Yeti / OneUp Pro Team has the deck stacked with combination of heritage, pedigree, raw talent and skill to an almost unfair degree. The pair is driven and hungry for results. Tune in this season as races are almost underway.