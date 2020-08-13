Kasper Woolley hits overdrive in Squamish

Kasper Woolley is fast. At home on his local trails in Squamish, B.C., he approaches warp speed.

The 21-year-old barely seems to touch the ground as he flies down a selection of local favorites in Kasper.

It’s not the first time Woolley has shown his speed in Squamish on screen. Over the last three weeks, though, Woolley has been catching the attention of a much wider audience.

As the invite-only Crankworx Summer Series works its way across the province, Woolley’s been a consistent presence on the podium. Upsetting more experienced and established pros, Woolley’s been flying through downhill courses on his enduro bike, lighting up dual slalom courses, and has consistently been a threat in the Cranworx enduro races.

His latest video, simply titled Kasper (is that the “self titled” of mountain bike edits?) shows Woolley riding at home throughout June as he prepares for the three-week Summer Series. Watching this short video, its no surprise he’s making such a statement at Crankworx.

OneUp Components: Kasper

“Kasper Woolley is a 21-year-old Enduro racer from Squamish, BC. Here’s 1 minute and 34 seconds of him riding ridiculously fast. All shot in Squamish in June 2020.

We’re stoked to be supporting Kasper for his 3rd season racing for OneUp Components and can’t wait to see him hopefully racing at the Enduro World Series later this year.

