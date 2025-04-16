Katana cuts a new path: Canadian bike company rewrites the drivetrain rulebook

A lot of people talk about reinventing the wheel, but Cedric Eveleigh actually did it—well, close enough. The mechanical engineer and founder of Lal Bikes has spent the past few years quietly designing one of the most unconventional drivetrain systems in mountain biking: the Supre Drive. It’s still a derailleur, technically, but the tensioner doesn’t hang off the rear axle like a pair of exposed reproductive organs reaady to get smashed by rocks. Instead, it’s tucked into the middle of the frame, which is where the story of the Katana begins. He revealed that deisgn to the world back in 2021. Then he just needed a bike to go with it.

“I needed a frame for the Supre Drive,” Eveleigh tells me over the phone from his workshop on the Sunshine Coast. “It’s not a performance problem—it’s just a practical one. You need a specific frame to run the drivetrain.”

Meet the Katana

That’s where the Katana comes in: Lal Bikes’ first production bike, built specifically to showcase everything the Supre Drive can do. It’s not a big-travel enduro sled or a downhill park smasher. It’s a modern, nimble, high-pivot trail bike with 150 mm up front, 130 mm in the rear and a flex-stay carbon swingarm that gives it surprisingly big-bike capability. And it’s made by three guys in a 130-square-metre shop in B.C.

“I wanted something that felt light and playful but could still handle rowdy terrain,” says Eveleigh. “We’re really happy with how it turned out.”

Steel front, carbon rear, built in B.C.

There’s something charming about a bike that was hand-built by the same people who designed it. The Katana’s steel front triangle is welded in-house. The swingarm is carbon, formed with a pre-preg bladder-molded layup using custom CNC-machined molds made in the same building. The linkages? Machined on-site. The derailer itself? Also made right there.

Eveleigh and his team—Alex and Jacob—do everything from carbon layup to CNC machining to frame welding. It’s boutique bike manufacturing in the most literal sense and it all happens in a shop about the size of a suburban townhouse.

So what’s the Supre Drive?

According to Eveleigh the Supre Drive rides like a normal bike—just better. It’s still a derailleur, in that it derails the chain to move it on to different gears.

“It’s still a Shimano shifter, chain and cassette,” Eveleigh explains. “But the tensioner is up in the middle of the frame, which gives it way more ground clearance. You don’t have that delicate, low-hanging part ready to get ripped off.”

That’s not the only benefit. The Supre Drive’s central location and lightweight construction reduces unsprung weight by about 300 grams compared to a traditional setup. That means better suspension performance, more responsive handling and quieter running—thanks in part to a trick hydraulic chain tensioner.

Quiet confidence

The quietness isn’t just about comfort. It’s about control. Less noise means fewer distractions. And less unsprung weight means the suspension reacts faster, more precisely.

“The chain tensioner uses a hydraulic damper,” Eveleigh explains. “So it responds slowly when you’re shifting but stiffens up when you’re bombing down rough trails. It’s speed-sensitive, not friction-based like most derailleur clutches, so it doesn’t wear out over time.”

It’s a level of drivetrain refinement you don’t usually associate with trail bikes. And certainly not with garage-built ones.

Local and proud of it

The Katana isn’t just a cool concept bike. It’s a fully rideable, demo-ready trail bike—and it’s now available for preorder with a $500 deposit. Manufacturing will stay local for the foreseeable future, though Eveleigh admits they’ll have to scale up if demand spikes.

The Katana’s geometry is adjustable, and riders can switch between mullet and full 29-inch setups by swapping out the rocker link. The suspension uses a flex-stay design to eliminate a pivot near the axle, saving weight and complexity—one of many small decisions that add up to a very smart, very rideable bike.

Who’s it for?

“I think of it as an all-mountain bike,” Eveleigh says. “You can do long pedally rides and it’s really efficient for a high pivot bike. It’s designed to have a lot of anti-squat so there’s very little pedal bob, even when you’re standing up on the pedals. But it also can handle terrain really well. It’s a super fun and responsive bike. We’re really happy with it.”

Cutting edge

If you’re into wild new tech, boutique bike builds, or just the idea of riding something nobody else on the trail has seen before, the Katana should be on your radar. It’s not the product of a billion-dollar brand or a marketing department—just a small, deeply nerdy Canadian crew chasing a better ride, one weld and layup at a time.

And if nothing else, you’ve got to respect a drivetrain that’s quiet, tough, light—and named after a sword.