Kate Courtney’s home gym and recovery corner is incredible

How does Kate Courtney train to become a champion? Red Bull’s Backyards series drops by the U.S. star’s California home to check out her backyard gym, Zwift set up, recovery station and meet her Viszla, Monte.

Backyards web series is sort of like Cribs, but for sports. And if they never went in the house and just checked out all the fun stuff.

Fun stuff like Courtney’s “recovery corner.” A very nice mini-sauna, hot tub and a surprisingly low-tech ice bath.

Then there’s the 2018 world champion’s home gym. Free weights, a mint Zwift set-up and, of course, the small fleet of Scott bikes that you’d expect to find in the garage of a pro cyclist.

Most important for the 2019 World Cup overall winner, Courtney’s home is just minutes from the legendary trails of Mt. Tam.

Kate Courtney: Backyards

What’s Red Bull say about the U.S. star’s home set-up?

