Kendall Mclean’s snowy shred on Vancouver Island

Winter can be unpredictable on Vancouver Island. In one week of filming, Kendall Mclean and Andrew Burns find everything from Fall leaves and perfect dirt to full on snow drifting.

Mclean, the 2017 junior national champion, stays pinned through the seasons. The Vancouver Island junior is rolling into his second season of elite racing in 2020. At home in the hills around Duncan, B.C., the young downhill racer looks fast and ready to take on another season of World Cup racing.

Kendall Mclean: Full On

Filmed and Edited by: Andrew Burns

Cover Photo by: Tom Beardmore

Music: Goat- Let it Burn

Bonus video: Mark Matthews chases Kendall Mclean in Duncan

It’s not all snow and perfect dirt in December. Canadian freerider Mark Matthews had more typical conditions when he ended 2019 by chasing Mclean around the same trails featured in Full On for his final ride of the year. Thick fog, recent rain, and slick trails are the name of the game in this video.