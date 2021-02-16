Kilian Bron explores Turkey in stunning “Follow the Light”

Kilian Bron has chased BASE jumpers, scurried down volcanoes and forged his own Tour de France. In Follow the Light, the French enduro rider lets the mesmerizing landscape of Cappadocia, Turkey guide him.

It’s not the first time Cappadocia’s unique landforms and hot air balloons have drawn in a rider. Mark Matthews travelled all the way from B.C. to Turkey to explore the area’s ridgelines and sunsets.

Bron benefits from two explosive years of drone technology development, though. Full credit to the drone pilot for following the French mountain biking phenom through the narrow canyons of Cappadocia!

Kilian Bron – Follow the Light

What’s Commencal saying about Bron’s Turkish adventure?

After Chasing Volcanoes, Our Tour de France with the META POWER and Outdoor Synchrony, Kilian Bron returns again with a trip to the heart of Cappadocia in Turkey! For two weeks he discovered a region with mesmerisingly unique scenery in search of the best spots to put down the tyres of his META TR!

This new project Follow The Light, was created in the midst of a very special atmosphere, guided… By light. From sunsets over dramatic landscapes to the illumination of hot air balloons and the warm ambience of the Middle East, immerse yourself in this colourful adventure with Kilian Bron, Pierre Henni, Pierre Dupont and JB Liautard.

Rider: Kilian Bron

Directed by: Pierre Henni

Film: Pierre Henni

Drone FPV: Cinematic Flow

Edit: Pierre Henni

Music & Sound Edit: Leo Lunel