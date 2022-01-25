Kilian Bron’s creativity knows no bounds. After riding down glaciers, Mexico City’s rainbow of colour and through a spectacular Turkish landscape, the French freerider is on the move again.

This time, Bron’s back closer to home. Pyrenean Textures explores the French, Spanish and Andorran mountains close to his sponsor, Commencal’s home office.

Watching Bron’s riding and the magical landscapes, it’s no surprise the area has produced incredible racers, events and riding over the last decade.

Kilian Bron – Pyrenean Textures

What’s Commencal say about Pyrenean Textures?

Having shot many video projects in the Alps in recent years and after his last project Switzerland Paradise, Kilian Bron wanted to quite literally expand his horizons. Since joining COMMENCAL, he has spent weeks discovering the most beautiful and remote, but also the most technical trails of the Pyrenees; in France, Spain and of course in Andorra, a stone’s throw from our HQ office.

With our META POWER, this new project is based around the array of textures that can be found in the Pyrenees. An environment with a prevalence of minerals and without much vegetation in places, the search was on to find earth more colourful than before. From the red of Castillo de Acher to the yellow of the Sierra De Guara, passing by the dazzling darkness of the Andorran peaks and not to mention the bright white of various desiccated Spanish lakes, Kilian and his team take us through it all in this new video that is one of a kind!

Today, you can watch Pyrenean Textures in video format, marvel at the beautiful photos by Mathieu Ruffray, JB Liautard and Nico Brizin, and see the latest printed version by Kilian, Pyrenean Textures. In this book, he offers a previously unpublished topo map as well as a GPX file related to three spots he rode during the trip.

Rider: Kilian Bron

Directed by: Kilian Bron

Film & Edit: Pango Visual

FPV Drone: Cinematic Flow

Photography: JB Liautard, Nico Brizin, Pango Visual