The Killer King is a new Vernon epic

Vernon, B.C. is rolling out a new singletrack epic: the Killer King. Set in the scenic Kal Park, this 50-km loop promised to be an instant Okanagan classic.

While Vernon boasts many challenging trails, the Killer King aims for a broader appeal. The route connects a series of Vernon’s best intermediate trails into a properly epic loop.

A 14-km singletrack descent is the jewel in the Killer King’s crown. From a scenic viewpoint high above Kalamalka Lake, the route descends a mix of flow and technical trails from the King Eddy Plateau back down to the provincial park below.

The “Killer” part of this epic is, of course, earning that 14-km singletrack descent. This route works in 1,800m of elevation gain along the way. With sweet climb trails and no shortage of views, the Killer King makes your pedalling pay off in spades.

Watch Okanagan local’s Emmett Hancock, Ben Byers and Tayte and Seth Proulx-Royds showcase this new singletrack epic below.

Killer King Vernon – Epic MTB Ride

The short and sweet version:

“With intermediate single-track trails that encompass a wide variety of trail styles, the “Killer King” route will challenge you with its big climbs but also reward you with fun descents throughout, including an extended 14 km single-track descent from the high point.”

Video: Jackson Parker

Photography: Niall Pinder

Athletes: Emmett Hancock, Ben Byers, Tayte Proulx-Royds, Seth Proulx-Royds

Music: Under The Rocks – How Is This True

Killer King Vernon – Trailforks