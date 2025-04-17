Kona’s new Hei Hei is built for fast days, big rides and everything in between

Originally introduced in 1991 as a titanium hard tail, the Kona Hei Hei has come a long way. And the latest iteration isn’t trying to be your next XC race machine—though it already claimed another 24-hour world championship under Cory Wallace. What it is trying to do is carve out a new lane for riders who want speed without sacrifice. Long days in the saddle. Precision handling on twisty singletrack. And just enough squish to keep things playful on the descent.

Kona’s latest version of the Hei Hei—a nameplate that’s been around long enough to remember when 100 mm was “big travel”—has gotten a full reboot for 2025. It’s still lightweight, still efficient, but it now packs 130 mm of front travel and 120 mm in the rear with a new linkage-driven “swinger” suspension layout. Add in progressive geometry, SRAM’s all-new Transmission drivetrain, enough frame mounts to carry a small picnic and you’ve got a carbon trail bike that wants to go all day—and fast.

The Hei Hei grows up

The big shift here is the new frame. It’s still carbon, but it’s straighter, stiffer and more versatile. The rear triangle now uses a traditional seatstay-pivot suspension instead of a flexstay, which Kona says adds compliance and comfort without giving up weight savings. The new Swinger design also features a straighter leverage curve and a higher anti-squat platform for better pedaling performance—especially on techy, punchy climbs.

Geometry-wise, the new Hei Hei leans into modern trail trends. A 66° head angle and long reach numbers bring confident descending into the equation, while a steep seat angle (up to 76.1°) keeps climbing position efficient.

Nine bottle bosses? Seriously?

Yes, nine. The Hei Hei’s front triangle is absolutely riddled with accessory mounts. Kona says every frame size (even the small) can fit two bottles—sometimes more depending on your shock configuration. Want to stash a tool roll, a pump, or a custom bolt-on frame bag? Knock yourself out. It’s part of Kona’s approach to real-world riding: bikes that don’t just look clean in a showroom but stay quiet, tidy and functional for hundreds of kilometers.

And for the wrench-curious, the internal cable routing now features full tube-in-tube guides with a Y-connector for easier installs. That means fewer zip-ties, fewer cable rattle complaints and fewer hours swearing in the garage.

Spec’d for long missions and fast missions

The 2025 Hei Hei CR build hits a sweet spot between XC weight and trail-ready reliability. RockShox handles the suspension with a Pike Ultimate fork and a Deluxe Ultimate shock. DT Swiss 370 hubs spin WTB KOM i30 rims wrapped in Maxxis Dissector 2.4” tires. Stopping duties fall to SRAM’s new Motive Bronze four-piston brakes, while the drivetrain comes courtesy of SRAM’s top-tier Eagle 90 Transmission, complete with that signature T-type hangerless rear mech.

Dropper post insertion has been dramatically improved too, thanks to a straighter seat tube. Depending on frame size, you’ll be able to run up to 200mm of drop.

Is it still a Hei Hei if it shreds?

The new Hei Hei isn’t a purebred race whip anymore, but it’s not trying to be. It’s light enough to race, confident enough to descend and built for riders who care more about big days on the trail than podiums. The Hei Hei has grown into a genre-defying machine that can hang with modern trail bikes but still pedal like an XC rig on a mission. And of course, the main numbers you need to know: the Hei Hei CR complete is $7,499 and the Hei Hei CR frameset is $3,749.