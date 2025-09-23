KTM wades into future of 32″ bikes

The slow tide of 32-inch bikes can not be stopped, it appears. KTM is adding to the growing list of brands going public with project bikes built around the cartoonishly large wheel size.

From the fringes to the races

While a few brands worked on the fringes to open up the space, like DirtySixer, the 32″ future is picking up mainstream attention this season.

Canada’s Faction Bike Studio is touring around “Big Ben,” a working concept bike for what 32″ cross country race bikes could look like.

BMC’s team pits are regularly displaying that brands vision for what 32″ could look like. That bike’s also been spotted, on occasion, taking test laps under team staff at World Cup venues.

Project 64: KTM enters the fray

Likewise, KTM’s new 32″ was introduced at the Lenzerheide World Cup round. The brand’s calling this monster truck “Project 64”. Which is, of course, 32 x 2.

. While not raced, it seemed to take some time on dirt. KTM’s opted for the simpler hardtail route. While that doesn’t make much of a difference in finding parts, one of the main obstacles to developing a 32″ bike, it does have practical advantages. Like improved standover clearance. Since there’s no rear suspension to work around, KTM could have dropped the top tube as much as they wanted. Could have, but it doesn’t really look like the brand has. The result looks cleaner, but might still be tall for some shorter riders. Just don’t put a foot down, right?

KTM also goes for alloy frame construction. That’s surely cheaper when producing a prototype frame.

As for parts, KTM’s taking advantage of its team partnership with Mavic. The historic French brand supplies the out sized set of hoops for this project. Which could hint that Mavic is nearly ready to release a production version of a 32″ rim. That’d be a great step for non-team riders keen to get into the world of 32″ bikes, as there are very few options out there.

Like most brands experimenting with the bigger wheels, Maxxis’ Aspen is the tire of choice. Or, well, the only tire currently available. The dominant tire brand’s done well to get out infront of the competition with one of the only 32 tires that looks to meet the demands of high performance riding and look near production ready.

The fork, one of the other challenges for getting a 32″ bike rolling, is unmarked. But the inverted fork shares some design notes with Intend. Maybe that boutique brand is up to something more XC than the rest of its offerings. Attached to the fork’s steerer tube is, as you might expect, an extremely slammed and negative-rise stem.

The rest of the parts are relatively standard, in line with what you’d see on any other cross country bike. They all just look smaller, housed between those hefty hoops.