Kyle Norbraten: Life after Red Bull Rampage

How do you wind down after competing at Red Bull Rampage? For Kyle Norbraten, who has six appearances at the premiere freeride contest to his name, it’s all about finding balance.

For Norbraten, making it to Red Bull Rampage was a major goal from early on. Once that goal was achieved, the Utah freeride event remained a focal point of his career. The cliffs of Virgin, Utah are the scene of great success for Norbraten, and some notoriety. His 2012 appearance let to the trending hashtag #norbsgotrobbed after fans around the world disagreed with the low score given to his run that year.

Utah also holds personal memories for Norbs. In 2015, he proposed to his now-wife in the Red Bull Rampage finish corral. (Which, considering that many professional riders don’t make it down Rampage unscathed, is a huge pressure to add on top of a no-distraction-allowed competition run, Legendary).

In 2016 Norbratens Rampage run ended, by his choice. He returned to his home on B.C.’s Sunshine Coast. There, he focused on developing a new career. With phenomenal local riding, he’s found balance to maintain his career as a pro rider. At the same time, his skill in electrical work has turned into a full-time job as an electrician.

Norbraten still rides daily. But now he’s developing the career that has helped him refocus his goals in life.

“I like the flexibility my career has. I know I can have a job doing the work I do even in difficult times or in new places,” said Kyle.

Kyle Norbraten – Life After Rampage