Kyle Strait airlifted out of Red Bull Rampage practice session

Two-time Red Bull Rampage winner Kyle Strait was airlifted out of the final Red Bull Rampage practice session on Thursday after a heavy crash on one of his larger built features. The U.S. rider is in hospital undergoing surgery.

Luca Cometti, part of Strait’s film crew for the event, updated fans on Strait’s status. The surgery is intended to stabilize Strait’s T6 vertebrae. T4 and T5 were also broken, but stable.

The heavy crash ends Thursday’s practice sessions on a downer note. But other riders are putting together some incredible looking lines. They’re also riding on some incredible looking, custom painted in Canada bikes.

