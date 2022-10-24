Kyle Strait shares POV of brutal Rampage crash

When Kyle Strait went down hard in practice on Thursday at Red Bull Rampage, it was a bit of a shock. Rampage is, obviously a risky and potentially dangerous event, sure, and riders are injured nearly every year. But Kyle Strait was, until Thursday, the exception. The U.S. freerider had started every single Red Bull Rampage final since the event’s inception way back in 2001. That is one heck of a streak.

Strait was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he underwent surgery for an unstable T6 vertebrae. Reports are that the surgery was successful and he’s on the road to recovery. It’s still a long road, to be sure. But good to hear that he will be alright.

So, what happened in Utah that led to the crash? Strait, with the help of videographer (and a great rider himself), Luca Cometti, gives some insight in How It Ended, the web series the pair were making about Strait’s 2022 Rampage run. Looks like there are a few factors, like a build that wasn’t finished until later than planned.

And yes, there’s POV of the crash. Which looks as brutal as you imagined. It’s all below in How It Ended.

Kyle Strait: Red Bull Rampage – How It Ended

What’s Kyle Strait say about his abbreviated Red Bull Rampage?

Unfortunately, this is how Rampage ended for me. Super bummed to have missed my first Rampage finals since 2001, but grateful to be able to stand up and walk already. We’ll fill you guys in on how recovery is going in the coming weeks.

Thanks to our series sponsors:

Stans No Tubes, SDG Components and Kenda Tires

Addition footage: Red Bull Bike

Intro Animation: Taj Mihelich

Film and Edit by Luca Cometti