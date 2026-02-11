Kyle Strait’s Rampage was bike stolen. He would like it back

Bike theft sucks. But it really sucks when that bike is irreplaceable. I mean, we all like our bikes and many of us feel like each bike is irreplaceable. But Kyle Strait’s 2024 Red Bull Rampage custom Ari? That’s irreplaceable.

And Kyle Strait would like it back.

“This bike means so much to me. I’m absolutely heartbroken,” Strait posted, along with his plea for its return. “Even if it’s months later, keep a look out.”

The very custom, one-off version of Ari’s Superior Peak, complete with fancy custom paint and a massive single-crown Zeb, is what Strait competed in the iconic freeride event on, finishing 10th. So it shouldn’t be hard to pick out from a standard Ari.

Strait said the bike was on display at SEMA before being stolen from a shop in Murrieta, California. He added that he’s offering a reward for its return.

Here’s Strait’s Ari in action back in 2024.