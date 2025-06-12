La Thuile’s enduro world cup finale will be lit—literally

The UCI enduro world cup is headed back to La Thuile this July, and for the first time ever, the last stage of the race won’t finish with the sun—it’ll finish after it.

In a move that’s either boldly innovative or just plain nuts, the final stage of the penultimate round will be raced under the lights. Riders will drop into the stage—dubbed “The Nightfall”—starting at 8:30 p.m., navigating the trail beneath 23 high-powered floodlights designed to eliminate shadows, using the same lighting tech as Formula 1 night races.

So… is this brilliant? Or bonkers?

Welcome to the golden hour experiment

The first three stages of the race will roll out in typical daytime fashion, but then things shift. The Nightfall will cap the day as both a sporting spectacle and, let’s be honest, a pretty bold stunt.

The idea isn’t just to shake things up for the athletes—it’s also to turn the event into a true festival. With a stadium finish area, lift-access spectating zones, big screens and food trucks, the whole production is built to entertain.

But from a rider perspective? Well, it’s hard not to ask: how much visibility is really enough when you’re descending alpine singletrack at world cup speeds?

Racing in the dark: progress or pressure?

There’s no doubt this kind of innovation is eye-catching. It adds drama, creates broadcast moments and turns enduro into a nighttime event fans can actually watch in person.

But there’s also the question of fairness—and safety. Not all lights are equal. Shadows may be minimized, but perception and contrast still change drastically as daylight fades. Even the best floodlights can’t recreate what natural light reveals on rough terrain.

Yes, it’s cool. Yes, it’s new. But is it necessary?

For a discipline already balancing long days, weather exposure and razor-thin margins, racing at night might be pushing things too far. One crash on camera and the whole concept could go dark in more ways than one.

Still, we’ll be watching

Whether The Nightfall becomes the future of enduro or a one-time highlight reel, it’s going to be spectacular (or just plain underexposed) to watch. And La Thuile, with its dramatic ridgelines and steep, technical trails, is the perfect setting for it. We’re all rooting for you, Melamed!