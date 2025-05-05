Lake Country opens new bike park with jumps, drops and adaptive trails

Lake Country just raised the bar for mountain biking in the Okanagan. The District has officially opened the new Lake Country Bike Park, a six-hectare facility packed with purpose-built trails and features for everyone from groms on run bikes to experienced dirt jumpers.

Located at 8865 Okanagan Centre Road West, the park includes a beginner and intermediate pump track, a mulch jump, gravity trails, a dirt jump zone with progressive lines and an adaptive mountain bike trail — all built into the warm, southwest-facing slopes with views of Okanagan Lake.

“This is an incredible asset for our area,” said Mayor Blair Ireland. “It offers a safe and inclusive environment for riders of all ages and skill levels. It’s another fantastic destination that complements the many other mountain biking options in the Okanagan.”

Built for progression — and inclusion

The park was designed with progression in mind. It features three drop lines for intermediate to expert riders, a technical skills loop and both green and blue gravity trails. The adaptive trail adds a much-needed inclusive element to Lake Country’s riding infrastructure, making mountain biking more accessible than ever.

“We’re thrilled to see the district recognize mountain biking as an important part of the community,” said Marieke de Jonge of Mountain Bikers of the Central Okanagan (MTBCO). “Our members have long expressed how much a park like this would mean—and now it’s a reality.”

$500K project delivers on community vision

The $500,000 project was constructed by Wolsey Construction in partnership with Contours Trails, a North Okanagan-based trail-building company. The plan was informed by Lake Country’s 2023 Sports & Recreation Needs Assessment. The assessment identified a bike skills park as a high-priority amenity.

The location was chosen in collaboration with MTBCO and includes signage and parking. The park is open daily from dawn to dusk, unsupervised and riders are urged to use features responsibly.

Motorized vehicles are prohibited and dogs must be leashed and kept off bike features for everyone’s safety.