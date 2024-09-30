Lake Placid UCI World Cup highlights

Perfect fall weather provided dry conditions at the first ever Lake Placid UCI World Cup stop. The racing was tight and exciting at the penultimate event of the series.

Frei times her XCC move to perfection

The women’s elite short track race kicked off with Olympic champion Jenny Risveds leading the charge on a dry, fast course. The rock garden posed a potential challenge, but all riders navigated it without incident. Series leader Alessandra Keller fought her way to the front, but the field stayed tight, refusing to let anyone break away.

Attempts from Chiara Teocchi and Nicole Koller to make solo moves were reeled in quickly, and it wasn’t until lap five that a breakaway stuck. Risveds, Laura Stigger, Loana Lecomte and Koller managed to pull clear. A stumble from Stigger in the rock garden opened the door for Risveds, Koller and Lecomte to get away.

As the race hit its final lap, it became a battle between Risveds and Frei, who had timed her effort to perfection. Together, they tackled the rock garden, but it was Frei who surged on the last climb, dropping Risveds and soloing her way to the finish. Behind them, Evie Richards outsprinted Lecomte for third.

“I tried to stay on the wheels and be patient,” Frei said. “In the last lap, we went full gas until the finish line, and I’m super happy I won.” It marked Frei’s first UCI World Cup victory in short track.

Jennifer Jackson from Duncan, BC, placed 17th.

Koretzky steals the show in XCC men’s

The men’s race was no less dramatic, with a packed field of riders hungry for victory. Alan Hatherly set a blazing early pace. Simon Andreassen joined his Cannondale Factory Racing teammate at the front, as tactics began to unfold across the course. But the real drama struck when series leader Sam Gaze crashed hard, falling to the back of the pack.

Sensing an opportunity, Victor Koretzky bided his time, testing the waters with bursts of speed but waiting for the right moment. As the race entered its final laps, it became clear that Koretzky had the legs to go for it. With just a few kilometers to go, he hit the rock garden with power and precision, opening up a gap that no one could close.

Koretzky crossed the line with a commanding lead, sealing his first win in the rainbow jersey. “It’s always special when you wear this jersey,” Koretzky said. “You need to enjoy it, and today was a great day for Specialized.”

Hatherly held on for third, outsprinting Nino Schurter, while Andreassen secured second place. As for Gaze, he fought back to 32nd, meaning the series title will come down to the final round.

Canadian Carter Woods of the Giant Factory Off-Road team placed 13th on the day with Olympian Gunnar Holmgren following just one second later putting him in 17th place.

Stigger sprints to XCO victory

In a race that started with a fast and furious pace, Stigger found herself in a battle against time on the long climbs at Mt Van Hoevenberg. But with her Specialized Factory Racing teammate Sina Frei by her side, Stigger pushed through and launched a brilliant late attack, outsprinting Frei on the line.

It wasn’t an easy race. Candice Lill set the early pace, but as the laps ticked by, the lead group kept shrinking. By the time Stigger hit the penultimate lap, it looked like her race was slipping away, with Loane Lecomte and Lill putting distance between her. But Stigger, drawing from deep reserves, surged back into contention with Frei, and in the final kilometers, the two Specialized riders went head-to-head.

“I saw tactics from Sina from yesterday and thought I needed to try the same,” Stigger said after crossing the line. “It’s amazing to have such a teammate.”

Canadian Jennifer Jackson placed 24th, crossing the line just under five minutes behind the leader.

Koretzky doubles up in XCO

The men’s XCO race brought just as much excitement, with Victor Koretzky claiming his second win of the weekend. In a race where every lap saw new contenders emerge, Koretzky kept his cool and delivered a masterful performance.

The race wasn’t without its drama, with a major crash from Martín Vidaurre and flat tires for both Alan Hatherly and Nino Schurter shaking up the competition. But in the final lap, Koretzky found himself in a nine-man sprint for the win, and he wasn’t about to miss his shot. Sticking close to Filippo Colombo’s wheel, Koretzky timed his attack perfectly, hammering to the finish line to take the double.

“Doing a double win on one weekend is always difficult,” Koretzky said, “but we did it. It’s crazy—four wins for Specialized this weekend!”

Hatherly, despite his earlier flat, fought his way back to second place, with Colombo finishing third. As the dust settled, it was clear that Koretzky’s victory had not only secured a thrilling finish for the team but also set the stage for the final round in Mont-Sainte-Anne.

Leandre Bouchard had the best results of the Canadian riders with a 26th place finish.