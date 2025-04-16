Last call for the ultimate singletrack experience: The seven-day BC Bike Race is coming to an end

If you’ve ever dreamed of racing the BC Bike Race in its iconic seven-day format, 2026 is officially your last chance. After nearly two decades of singletrack mayhem, cold beers and belt buckles earned the hard way, the original version of the race is heading for its final lap.

The BC Bike Race is celebrating its 20th birthday — and going out with a bang. 2025 and 2026 will be the final editions of the classic weeklong format. After that? A new era begins.

So if you’ve been putting it off, consider this your official notice: the time is now.

20 years of dirt, sweat and high-fives

Back in 2007, BCBR went all-in on singletrack. From the jump, it was a rider-first experience: world-class trails, dialed logistics and a community vibe that felt more like summer camp than a start line.

“This is more than a milestone ,” says Andreas Hestler, BCBR co-founder. “We’ve seen friendships formed, families grow and riders come back year after year. Those seven days feel like a family reunion.”

What comes next?

After 2026, the BC Bike Race will evolve. It won’t be seven days anymore, but the BCBR DNA isn’t going anywhere. It’ll still be rider-focused, community-driven and unapologetically obsessed with singletrack.

“Bikes have evolved. Trails have evolved. Riders have evolved and so have we,” says BCBR co-founder and president Dean Payne. “We’re proud to lead the next evolution of stage racing. But before we turn the page, we’re inviting everyone to help us close this chapter in style.”

Two more shots at glory

The 2025 and 2026 editions of the BC Bike Race will be your last chances to experience the full seven-day ride. If crossing that final finish line has been on your bucket list, now’s the time to get serious. The 2025 edition runs June 30–July 6 on Vancouver Island. Registration is open now, and there’s even a free six-week training program led by Mad Endurance starting May 12 — built specifically to get your legs and lungs ready for the full seven-day effort.

The 2026 race takes place May 23–29, timed perfectly for prime dirt and cool race temps. It’s going to be equal parts race, reunion, and celebration — a proper sendoff for the event that helped define mountain bike stage racing on this side of the ocean.

Register early

If you’ve raced BCBR before, you’ll get first dibs on 2026 registration:

Alumni VIP pricing opens May 1. Early access opens May 7 and general registration opens May 15.

The 2026 race is expected to sell out fast — not just because of the trails, but because it marks the end of a chapter that’s meant so much to so many.