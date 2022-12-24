The last Enduro World Series highlights reel ever

2022 was a heck of a season for the Enduro World Series. It was also the last. As the EWS, that is. With enduro stepping fully under the UCI umbrella for 2023, the series changes to Enduro World Cup (EDR) come January.

So, for one last time, look back at the best thrills, and some serious spills, from the 2022 Enduro World Series.

And what it year it was! Two Canadians, Jesse Melamed and Emmy Lan, won the series overall titles. Numerous Canadians joined them with wins, podiums and top-10s all season long.

Best of EWS 2022: Racing, action and slams

What’s the EWS have to say about its final season before the name change?

The 2022 season was one for the history books – relive all the action from a crazy year of racing right here!