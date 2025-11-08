Laurie Arseneault and Zorak Paillé sweep 2025 Iceman Cometh for Canada

On a cold November day in Michigan, Canadians burned bright. Laurie Arseneault and Zorak Paillé stormed to frosty wins, and massive frozen trophies, at Iceman Cometh.

The northern Michigan race is a late-season classic, traditionally drawing Canadians south for one last taste of singletrack before the season wraps up for good. This year, the Canadians took charge south of the border. Not only are Arseneualt and Paillé bringing the big frozen winner’s trophies home (or a smaller, more durable version, maybe?), but the later led a sweep of the men’s podium, and almost of the wide-angle podium. Only Alexey Vermeulen (and Willie the Weiner Dog), in fifth, were able to disrupt the Canuck domination in Michigan.

Paillé won the 30 mil (48km) point-to-point race at the front of a quartet of Canadians. Alexandre Woodford finished second followed by Mika Comaniuk, Owen Clark and then Alexey Vermeulen.

Arseneault was the lone Canadian at the helm in front of four U.S. racers. Emma Schwab finished second followed by Deanna Mayles, Erin Osborne and Marjorie Bemis.