Lazer Impala Kineticore debuts new DualCore construction

Lazer is back with a brand new version of its venerable Impala KinetiCore helmet. The general use trail helmet gets an upgrade with the new DualCore construction. Its also improved on FUNctional elements, like improved iintegrated camera mounts.

DualCore comes to KinetiCore

DualCore is what the Belgian brand describes as “the latest evoltion in mountain bike protection” and “a groundbreaking advancement that elevates protection and performance to new heights.” More speccifically, DualCore integrates protection into the construction of the helmet, using a unique two-layer EPS construction.

A softer, low-density layer on the interior side of the helmet adds improved protection against rotation impacts. That works together with the harder, high-density outer layer that, as you’d expect from EPS construction, helps absorb direct impacts. Putting them together into a two-layer construction creates a single structure that provides protection without adding extra bits and moving parts.

The DualCore version of the Impala is the result of a decades worth of research and development by Lazer into KinetiCore. This latest development integrates built-in rotational impact protection through Controlled Crumple Zones. Lazer says these zones “strategically deform under pressure to redirect energy away from the head, resulting in a helmet that’s both lighter and stronger while improving ventilation and reducing plastic use.”

“DualCore is the next generation of impact management,” said Peter Duynslaeger, General Manager at Lazer. “By integrating two densities of EPS in a single helmet design, we’ve created a smarter, lighter, and safer system that delivers superior protection where riders need it most.”

Beyond safety with Jono Jones

Safety is important. But the safest helmet is the one that you’ll actually wear. To make sure the Impala KinetiCore is a helmet riders want to wear, Lazer brought on Jono Jones for some pro-level feedback.

“It’s been fantastic working with Lazer on this project,” said Jones. “I’ve put the Impala KinetiCore through its paces on all kinds of terrain, and it’s delivered every time. I’m looking forward to using it at the Ignition MTB Festival on launch week.”

Features like magnetic buckles, which are easier to use with gloves on or with cold hands, hang from recycled straps. The rear of the helmet has a grippy panel, helping to keep a goggle strap in place, too.

Lazer’s improved its integrated camera mount system, too. The mount is built into the helmets design, now with a groove on the top of the helmet that makes sure your camera is straight and unobstructed. More importantly, the mount will also snap off on impact, adding to Lazer’s efforts to reduce rotational forces during a crash. So you can remember the ride before you review the footage. A three-position breakaway visor is also designed to detach during heavy impact.

A more tech-based safety feature is hte inclusion of a RECCO rescue reflector. For those unfamiliar, RECCO system helps search and rescue crews with location without requiring batteries or any subscription or activation.

Lazer Impala KinetiCore in Matte Space Blue Full White Matte Black Blatte Black and Red Matte Mahogany. Mmmmmm Mahogany.

Lazer Impala KinetiCorePricing and availability

Lazer offers the Impala KinetiCore in three sizes (S/M/L). Claimed weight is 370g for the size medium helmet. There are eight colours on offer, from Matte Coral Peach or Matte Mahogany to more standard Matte Black and Full White.

Pricing is $275 in Canada. U.S. and Euro pricing is $200, including the universal mount.