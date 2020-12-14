Lazer pursues performance with Jackal MIPS helmet

After a strong debut, Lazer is getting serious about its mountain bike helmets. The Jackal is the Belgian brand’s new top-end off-road helmet, following the well-received Impala and Coyote. While the two earlier offerings packed performance into a simple package, the Jackal has all the features.

Pro development and a perfect score

To make sure its top-end helmet met expectations, Lazer turned to the pros. Canadian mountain bike veteran Thomas Vanderham and 2020’s upstart World Cup overall winner Matt Walker both contributed to the Jackal’s design.

‘The Jackal is a very relevant helmet in the area that I live and ride,” said Vanderham. “I would recommend it to riders of all ability levels who are looking for a full feature helmet that offers lots of protection.”

RELATED: Review: Lazer Coyote MIPS

Pro performance is great, but the Jackal comes backed by science, too. Lazer received a perfect 5-Star Virginia Tech rating for the Jackal MIPS. Virginia Tech’s approval makes the Jackal the 10th Lazer helmet to earn the coveted safety rating – more than any other helmet manufacturer. MIPS brain injury prevention liner provides part of this protection. The Jackal also extends lower around the back of the head for increased coverage. A seven-shell construction adds further impact protection.

Lazer Jackal MIPS : features

With the Jackal, Lazer combines protection, comfort and added functional elements into one design. A lightweight magnetic buckle works with gloves, while an accessory mount securely holds a camera or light. New for 2021, the Jackal comes with a universal goggle grip. A widely adjustable visor allows ample space to stow the goggles below the visor when not in use. A textured surface on the back of the helmet keeps the goggle strap securely in place while riding, and when the goggles are stored below the visor.

The Jackal's red goggle strap gripper will be black on the production version. Photo: Matt Stetson Vanderham models a production Jackal with black goggle gripper and grey shell. Photo: Sterling Lorence Lazer Jackal is available with MIPS protective lining. Photo: Matt Stetson Lazer's ATS fit system. Photo: Matt Stetson Lazer Jackal. Photo: Matt Stetson A secure and safe action camera mount fits into the Jackal's top vent. Photo: Sterling Lorence

Comfort is a key component of performance and safety. Lazer incorporates large vents across the helmet, designed to funnel air through the helmet to keep riders cool. Like on the Impala, the structure of these vents provides support for any helmet mounted accessories, through Lazer’s anti-intrusion design, to protect you from your GoPro in the case of a crash. To keep the Jackal snug, Lazer uses its Advanced Turnfit system.

Lazer Jackal in matte black. Photo: Matt Stetson A matte blue option adds colour Or matte grey, the third colour option

Pricing and availablity The Jackal MIPS is available immediately through dealiers in limited quantaties, with further availability expected in February 2021. There’s three colours on offer in North America. Matte black or matte dark grey, with a third matte blue option adding some colour. Lazer offers the Jackal for a MSPR of $250.00. Three sizes are available: