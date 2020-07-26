Learn how to ride drops and steep roll-ins

If you’re not confident in your technique, being unsure of how to ride even the smallest drops or shortest steep pitch can be a cause for concern. Once you know how to approach these features and spend time practicing, they become a fun, engaging part of any trail.

Coach Peter Glassford has spent years perfecting his skills and helping others learn mountain bike basics. In this video, he shows how to approach, ride and roll safely away from drops and steep trail features.

RELATED: Learn how to build confidence on basic jumps

By breaking the skill down into smaller steps that you can practice anywhere. With some practice, drops and roll-ins become a skill that any rider can learn. Once you have the basics down, it is just a matter of repetition. Then you can scale the skill up to bigger features.

How to Ride Drops and Steep Roll-ins



Peter Glassford has extensive experience coaching mountain bikers of all levels through the Consummate Athlete program. For this video, he’s joined by Canadian national team member Quinton Disera and Ian Ackert, Sarah Fabbro and Noah Ramsay at Hardwood Ski & Bike in Ontario.

RELATED: How to ride rollers and pump tracks

For more tips on technique from Peter Glassford, head to the Canadian Cycling Magazine YouTube channel.