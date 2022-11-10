Leatt goes deep in all-weather with 2023 line

Leatt continues the rapid expansion of its apparel line in 2023 with a new range that spans everything from lightweight xc/trail pad to full-on one-piece rain suits. After getting a sneak preview of the new line in Whistler earlier this summer, it’s clear the South African company isn’t overreaching. All the items are well thought out and often include innovative and intelligent features including a few ‘why has no one thought of that’ items.

Here are some highlights from the 2023 Leatt line.

Wet weather protection: Leatt rolls out Hydradri

Exclusive to Leatt, HydraDri is a fabric membrane developed by the South African brand. It comes in three levels, for everything from light showers to torrential downpours. Hydradri features in men’s and women’s jackets, pants and even a new line of Mono Suit onesies. The latter comes in an adorable junior size that looks perfect for dropping your kid off for a wet day at the bike park camp without having to worry about cleaning up after.

Women's HydraDri 2.0 Men's HydraDri 5.0 Junior Mono Suit 2.0 HydraDri comes in three levels

HydraDri comes in Max, Evo and standard level. Max is 30,000 mm waterproof and 30,00gram breathable – so it both protects better against rain and lets more air in. Evo sits at 20,000/20,000 while the base level HydraDri is 10,000/10,000.

More than just the HydraDri material, Leatt’s wet weather gear features sharp design features. All jackets and Mono Suits have hoods designed to fit around a helmet. The jackets have a clasp so you can ride with the front zipper open without the jacket turning into a cap flapping behind you. The Mono Suits have an adjustable suspender system hiding inside to keep the onesie in place as you ride.

New shoes and new rubber for all seasons

Leatt’s footwear line continues to expand with the brand’s second generation of shoes. RideGrip Pro is a new rubber compound that is claimed to be around 20 per cent softer and tackier than Leatt’s original RideGrip. There is also a new design, WaffleGrip Pro, which inverts the original WaffleGrip for more grip.

The new compound is especially well suited to the new waterproof boot, 7.0 HydraDri, with a tall cuff and water-resistant design to keep your feet toasty in the worst weather.

Airflex adds lightweight protection

Leatt’s roots are in protective wear and that line continues to expand. The Airflex knee protector line offers two models. For XC and trail, the Airflex Ultralite is a minimalist and flexible pad. The Airflex Hybrid Pro adds more protection for enduro and more aggressive riding.

These are just the highlights of Leatt’s 2023 line. There are also new trail helmets, riding jeans, an expanded women’s line and a solid new range of junior protective wear all at Leatt.com.