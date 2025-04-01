LED dreams: Inside the surreal MTB night shoot from Burkard and Benchetler

What do you get when you mix pro mountain bikers, the rainy forests of Oregon, a couple truckloads of LED lights and the wild creative vision of a pro skier/artist Chris Benchetler? You get Mountains of the Moon—a late-night fever dream filmed in the dark, featuring glowing bikes, laser beams and some of the world’s best riders absolutely sending it through the woods.

Chris Benchetler teamed up with legendary adventure photographer Chris Burkard to shoot a segment for an upcoming film. The result? A neon-lit, mud-splattered, gravity-defying piece of visual art that feels like a cross between a mountain bike edit and a psychedelic concert poster come to life.

Riders in the dark

With a cast of heavy-hitters—Carson Storch, Ryan “R-Dog” Howard, Casey Brown and Hannah Bergemann—the riding alone would be enough to get excited about. But this shoot wasn’t about the usual golden-hour hero shots. Instead, it all went down between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m. Lights were rigged, trails were groomed, generators buzzed and the riders lapped in eerie, glowing silence, carving lines through fog that looked like it was pumped in from another dimension.

A little help from the Dead

The entire Mountains of the Moon project is set to the timeless music of the Grateful Dead, which adds an extra layer of cosmic weirdness to an already mind-bending production. Think: glowing bike frames arcing through trees, trails lit with laser lines, all soundtracked by Jerry Garcia’s guitar.”

Coming fall 2025

The full film drops this fall, and so far all we can see of this unreal vision is a couple of quick behind-the-scenes Instagram clips.

Keep your eyes peeled. This isn’t just another bike edit. It’s a vision, born in the dark, with mud on the lens and music in its soul. And if Benchetler’s previous attempt at lighting up action sports is any indication, this is gonna ba super cool.