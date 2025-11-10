Legend-makers ride into history at Marin’s Mountain Bike Hall of Fame

Every year, the Marin Museum of Bicycling in Fairfax, California, opens its doors to celebrate the pioneers who shaped mountain biking. From racers and freeriders to engineers and trail builders, each inductee represents a different side of the sport’s continuing evolution. The 2025 class of the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame includes:•Jill Kintner

•Cam Zink

•Joey Klein

•Paul Turner & Steve Simons (together)

Jill Kintner: The multi-disciplined force

Jill Kintner’s is one of the most decorated riders in the sport’s history.With 25 elite U.S. national titles across six disciplines, five Queen of Crankworx crowns, and more than 40 Crankworx gold medals. But her influence runs deeper than podiums. Kintner has spent decades mentoring young athletes through her “Race Craft” clinics. Inspiring a new generation of riders, especially women, to race with confidence and creativity. Off the track, she channels that same energy into art, from custom helmet designs to Bandit Hill, a film that merges her riding with hand-drawn animation. Now at age 43, Kintner continues to prove that athleticism and artistry can coexist, shaping both the culture and the future of mountain biking.

Cam Zink: Freeride’s boundary pusher

Cam Zink has spent more than two decades redefining what’s possible. The Nevada native turned heads early as a downhill racer before becoming a pioneer of freeride mountain biking. He’s won two Red Bull Rampage titles, two Crankworx Slopestyle championships and a Freeride World Tour overall crown. In 2014, he got into the record books with the world’s longest dirt-to-dirt backflip. Yet Zink’s legacy extends far beyond competition. Through his company Sensus and its nonprofit, R.A.D. Trails, he’s helped build progressive bike parks for the next generation of riders. Now 39, Zink continues to push boundaries. Most recently launching Zink Bikes.

Joey Klein: Crafting the mountain bike landscape

Born in Toronto and raised in Golden, Colorado, Joey Klein has spent more than 25 years shaping the trails we ride today. He’s the longest-serving employee of the International Mountain Bicycling Association. He has helped design and build trail systems in 45 states and 14 countries. Known for his ability to bring riders, land managers and communities together, Klein is as much a teacher as a builder. His trail designs create networks that welcome everyone from beginners to experts. Now 60, Klein’s legacy stretches far beyond the dirt he’s moved. It lives in the joy of every rider carving through a perfectly built corner.

Paul Turner and Steve Simons: The Suspension Revolutionaries

Paul Turner and Steve Simons joined forces in 1988 to form RockShox. They didn’t just build a better fork: they changed the face of mountain biking. Drawing from their motocross backgrounds, Turner and Simons combined to create the first mountain bike suspension fork, the RS-1. Its debut at the 1990 World Championships in Durango instantly proved its worth. The success sparked a revolution that saw suspension become standard across the sport. From the RS-1 to the SID and Boxxer, RockShox redefined performance and ushered in a new era of innovation. What began as a side project in a condo turned into a mountain bike powerhouse.

What it all means

The 2025 class of the Mountain Bike Hall of Fame makes clear that mountain biking is not one story but many. Mountain biking isn’t just about faster or steeper; it’s about trailblazing in every sense of the word.