Legendary skater Steve Cabellero getting rad at 60

Steve Caballero is a skateboarding legend whose influence spans decades, blending iconic style with the creation of fundamental tricks. He recently turned 60 and for his birthday he finally cleaned the black diamond line at the San Marcos bike park, not on a skateboard, but on a dirt jumper. He finally put his legendary-Vans-clad feet on a proper piece of sporting equipment!

Bones Brigade

Caballero’s career exploded in the late 1970s when he joined the Powell Peralta skate team, becoming a central figure in the Bones Brigade, a group that shaped modern skateboarding. His signature tricks and high-energy performances cemented his reputation as a pioneer, while his artistic approach brought style and creativity to every move. Known for his innovative tricks and fearless approach, he created the Caballerial, a fakie 360 aerial still revered by skaters today. Watching him skate a bowl is still a thing of beauty.

Off the board, he also became known for his unique artwork and contributions to skate culture, from designing graphics to inspiring new generations.

Caballero’s partnership with Vans is legendary in itself. His signature shoe, the Half Cab, revolutionized skate footwear and remains a staple in the industry. Even into his later years, Caballero continues to skate and inspire, balancing his time between his family, creative projects and a continued presence in the skating community.

If he ever learns to roll backwards on a bike and 180 bunnyhop to riding forwards, I wonder what he’ll call it?